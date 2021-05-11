CUMBERLAND — Injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash May 1 on U.S. Route 220 near Hannah Plaza has claimed the life of a city woman, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Mary Lanore "Polly" Taylor, 86, died Friday at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she was flown by medical helicopter following the accident in the 15000 block of McMullen Highway.
Taylor was the wife of former Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Casper R. Taylor Jr.
Two other people were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash that remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
Police charged Jessica Pudin, 43, of LaVale, with driving while impaired and related offenses following the accident. She was identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle that Taylor occupied as a passenger.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-7775959.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.