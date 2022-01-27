CUMBERLAND — A city woman was left homeless late Wednesday after fire broke out in the kitchen of her residence at 510 Sheridan Place, according to Cumberland Fire Department Chief W. Shannon Adams.
Suzanne Pancake was uninjured in the fire that she reported to the Allegany County 911 center at 9:56 p.m.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters found smoke pouring from the kitchen on the first floor of the two-story dwelling, Adams said.
The fire was confined to the kitchen and knocked down about 10 minutes after firefighters arrived. Fifteen city firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours.
Smoke and heat damage occurred throughout the first floor of the property, Adams said. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The American Red Cross provided Pancake with emergency assistance.
The property reportedly was not insured.
Off-duty city firefighters, Bowling Green and Ridgeley volunteer fire companies stood by at the city's central station along with the LaVale Rescue Squad.
Cumberland Police officers and Columbia Gas and Potomac Edison personnel also responded to the scene along with Cumberland water department workers.
