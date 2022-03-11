CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Thursday after she was served bench warrants for alleged violations of her pre-trial release conditions and for not showing up in court as scheduled, according to Cumberland Police.
Kerri Michelle Fisher, 32, was jailed and ordered held without bond, pending her next court appearance.
The charges related to violations in connection with alleged crimes of burglary, fraud, and assault, police said. Court papers for not appearing in court stemmed from alleged traffic and controlled dangerous substance violations, police said.
Fisher was also charged with drug paraphernalia possession when she was taken into custody, police said.
