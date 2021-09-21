HANCOCK — A Cumberland woman was killed Tuesday when the pickup truck she was driving struck the rear of a tractor-trailer stopped in traffic on eastbound Interstate 68 at Hancock, according to Maryland State Police.
Jamie Lynn Snider, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 8 a.m. crash at the 75-mile marker, police said.
According to police, Snider was operating a 2000 Ford F-150 eastbound when she struck the rear of a tractor-trailer operated by Christopher Scott Marshall, 58, of Keyser, West Virginia.
The rig struck the rear of a Hyundai operated by Timothy Cosner, 53, of Oakland, and also occupied by Darlene Lovetta Cosner, 50, police said.
Police said Marshall and the Cosners were not injured.
All three vehicles were eastbound at the time and the accident occurred when traffic stopped in front of the Cosner vehicle, according to police.
The accident remains under investigation.
