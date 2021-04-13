CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed early Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a residence in the 900 block of Fayette Street, Cumberland Police said.
Rachel Nicole Dolly, 32, was arrested inside the dwelling after officers were informed by the property owner that no one should be there.
Dolly was charged with fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property and jailed to await initial appearance before a district court commissioner.
Police were dispatched to the residence after the caller reported hearing the sound of glass breaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.