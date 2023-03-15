CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after being charged with taking delivered packages from the porch of a Centre Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Nichole Ann Jones was charged with fourth-degree burglary and theft and theft under $1,500 in a criminal summons served Tuesday in connection with the alleged theft in the 300 block of North Centre Street.
Jones, 33, was charged through a CPD investigation that began when officers were called to the complaint location in the early evening hours of March 9.
