CUMBERLAND — Debra Skelley vows to not stop seeking justice for her son who disappeared in 1995 during a cross-country trip following his freshman year at Frostburg State University.
Donnie Lee Izzett Jr., 19, left home in late May of that year and was never heard from again.
Since then, the heartbroken Skelley has waged a relentless, single-handed campaign to find out how her son died and who is responsible for his death.
She is finally starting to get some answers in her quest for the truth that has buoyed her hope that Izzett’s killer will soon be brought to justice.
Skelley determined that her son was last seen in a rural area of Pike County, Mississippi.
A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Izzett’s estate against Shane Guenther, formerly of Fernwood, alleges that Izzett died after a fight with Guenther, who now resides in Bremerton, Washington.
Guenther’s attorney, Cynthia H. Speetjens, of Madison, Mississippi, reportedly has denied the claim in federal court.
The lawsuit was settled out of court in April 2020 and the terms of the settlement haven’t been disclosed.
When contacted Tuesday by the Times-News, Speetjens declined comment.
It was Skelley’s combing of Maryland State Police cold case investigative records in 2016 that led to her discovery of a California man, Kyle Barnes, who eventually disclosed to Skelley that Izzett was allegedly shot to death by Guenther and placed in the trunk of a car in late May 1995.
Barnes also reportedly told Skelley that he observed Izzett’s body in the trunk of the car and that he helped place Izzett’s body on a burn pile.
It is believed that Izzett’s body was placed on the burn pile at a location in the Fernwood area of Pike County, where an archaeological dig in 2019 discovered human remains.
Positive identification of the remains by forensic analysis has not been made, but Skelley believes the location is the same where her son’s body was placed on the burn pile.
Skelley’s conviction of that prompted her to have a memorial service at the same site in Fernwood late last month.
An investigation into Izzett’s death is being conducted by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office. Efforts to obtain comment from District Attorney Dee Bates of that office were unsuccessful.
Skelley also said the matter is under review by the Mississippi Office of the Attorney General.
In an effort to stir attention to the case and generate leads in the investigation, Skelley has rented space on a digital billboard on Highway 98 in McComb displaying a photo of Izzett and the message “Donnie Lee Izzett Jr. deserves justice.”
Skelley said Mississippi authorities are aware that she will not give up her efforts to bring Izzett’s killer to justice.
“They know I’m not going anywhere and I’m not going away. I want justice for Donnie. He deserves it,” she said.
Skelley said she is making arrangements to temporarily relocate to Mississippi to intensify her efforts.
She has made more than a dozen trips to Mississippi since 2019 and has spent tens of thousands of dollars seeking to identify who took her son’s life.
