CUMBERLAND — Two city women were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly broke into a Frostburg residence and attacked two occupants, according to Cumberland Police.
Lazaya Christine Lee and Makenna Grace Williams were taken into custody on warrants charging them with home invasion, conspiracy to commit assault, assault and burglary.
Lee remained jailed without bond Wednesday at the order of a district court commissioner. Williams was granted pre-trial release after posting bond of $10,000.
Police said the charges stemmed from an alleged forced entry of a residence Dec. 23 in the 100 block of Park Street in Frostburg. The victims were attacked with an edged weapon, authorities said.
