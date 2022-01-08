CUMBERLAND — Two city were arrested Friday after Cumberland Police said they left a child unattended at a Maryland Avenue home.
Kristin Susan August, 22; and Jessica Alexis Jones, 29, were each charged with neglect of a minor and confine unattended child, police said.
Both August and Jones were granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner. The child apparently did not suffer any injuries.
