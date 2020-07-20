Cumberland's new chief of police navigating 'turbulent' times

CUMBERLAND — Cumberland’s new chief of police knows trouble when he sees it.
“This is a turbulent time to take over as chief of a police department,” said Chuck Ternent, who was recently appointed as successor to Charles H. Hinnant, who retired last November after serving 13 years as the city’s top cop.
Ternent served as interim chief before recently signing a three-year contract with the city and so far has worked through a pandemic, civil unrest, local protests and crimes that include a homicide.
“I quickly learned that there is no book that tells a chief what to do and now there was no one else above me I can point the finger at,” Ternent, who is the longest-serving current member of the Cumberland Police Department, said.
Exuding an air of quiet confidence and determination, Ternent shared his perspective during an hour-long interview with the Times-News.
“Fortunately, my sworn and civilian staff at CPD are the best,” said the 27-year Cumberland Police veteran. “They are some of the best men and women I have had the privilege of working with. They have supported the community and have been working through these issues with me. You can be immensely proud of the work they do.”
C3I relationship
The chief said he maintains close relationships with other local law enforcement agencies. “I want to know everything that is going on in my area of responsibility,” he said.
He spent the first decade of his career with C3I, the specialized investigative unit that puts state, municipal and county detectives under one roof to investigate major crimes. The unit works out of the Public Safety Building through space provided by the Cumberland Police Department.
Ternent began work at the Cumberland Police Department after completing police academy training in 1993.
“I fractured my leg at the end of the academy and was on crutches when Chief Bobby Dick assigned me to light duty in the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit,” he said. The chief spent the next 10 years in the unit.
“That’s where my passion still lies — with criminal investigation.”
Ternent said the C3I Unit is “still getting the job done,” as seen by the arrests made in the recent homicide at Fort Cumberland Homes. In that incident, 25-year-old Antonio Maurice Rollins, of Cumberland, was shot in the back of the head with a small-caliber firearm. Targeted for the theft of money and drugs, Rollins was found on May 30 at a Fort Cumberland Homes residence, leading to the arrest of two Hampshire County, West Virginia, residents.
There are three CPD officers assigned to the C3I Unit and two to the C3I Narcotics Unit along with two civilian administrative employees.
Ternent oversees the day-to-day operations of the department’s 49 sworn officers that handle 27,000 calls annually. The department, with a nearly $5 million annual budget, also has seven full-time and 11 part-time civilian employees.
“At present, we have 49 officers and five of those are currently at the police academy,” the chief said.
Ternent is always looking for grant funds for his department. He worked on CPD grants for more than half of his career, snagging federal and state money that benefitted the department in various ways. “It’s an important skill for every administrator to learn,” he said.
Community policing, drug issues
“I am well aware that crime fighting should be our top priority and it always will be, but I know that in today’s environment being out there in the community and fostering relationships is just as important,” Ternent said. “I will continue to emphasize this through our many community policing initiatives.”
The chief said drug-related crime will be the focus of his enforcement. “I feel it is one of the problems that is responsible for a lot of issues in our community,” he said.
Ternent also is aware of the local addiction problems that are plaguing every city in America, including Cumberland.
“I know there is a push across the country to have mental health officials other than police handle such calls,” he said. “Truthfully, such issues fall under their realm but there is not enough of them to address such a widespread problem.”
“My officers are on the streets 24 hours a day at the time when a person is experiencing a crisis. Every CPD officer has received specialized training in dealing with mental illness. So, at this time we are the best option and we will be there to help.”
Ternent said assistance from the public is crucial. “I am asking you to help us do better by being vigilant neighbors, supporting us and cooperating with our efforts,” he said. “We are all in this together.”
