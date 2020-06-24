CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials have sent a letter to the Maryland State Retirement Agency asking that investments in Chinese companies be significantly reduced.
News of the letter was disclosed at a recent meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. The three-member commission voted unanimously to send the letter.
Jake Shade, commission president, said the county is joining the ranks of other elected officials unhappy with China’s handling of the coronavirus. In addition, the officials are concerned with the accounting practices of some of the country’s publicly traded companies.
“Unfortunately, two of the top 10 equity holdings of the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System are Chinese companies,” said Shade in the letter. “These two companies are almost the largest international holdings in the retirement system. These positions should be significantly reduced in the coming months with those investments being placed in more transparent companies that play by our nation’s rules.”
Shade touted recent action in Congress regarding Chinese companies.
“In May, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan bill sponsored by Sens. John Kennedy and Chris Van Hollen which aims to protect Americans by holding all publicly traded companies to the same standards,” the letter said. “The bill requires certification that each company is not under the control of a foreign government and increases disclosure regarding accounting practices. Roughly 95% of the companies whose financials are not up to current standards are Chinese companies, which poses a great risk to Americans whose pensions returns are at stake.”
The letter pointed to the example of Luckin Coffee — a Chinese company traded on NASDAQ in the U.S. — which was “found to have fabricated over $300 million in sales last year.”
The letter also addressed the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S.
“We have seen the economic destruction of COVID-19 where our small businesses have especially borne a heavy burden. We have seen the incredible loss of life in high risk populations. Our nursing homes and long-term care facilities have become the front lines. We have agreed that China had been irresponsible in its handling and reporting of COVID-19 early on. Rarely do we find ourselves so united and our communities so engaged with local officials. Now we must act to protect the economic and public safety of our citizens.”
The letter added, “To trust in Chinese companies is to trust in the Chinese government, which, most recently, this health crisis has shown us we cannot do.”
