CUW nears end of fundraising cycle amid crisis

CUMBERLAND — As the County United Way closes in on its June 15 extended pledge deadline, the situation is not as bleak as it was back in February when CUW announced it was far behind its fundraising goal at just 50% of needed dollars.
Officials said, however, with the COVID-19 crisis popping up in the meantime, significant changes will still need to be made to account for shifts in giving.
In April, CUW established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund where 100% of donations were directed to immediate needs, such as various local food services and changes in operations that ensure families and individuals have continued access to programs.
Grants CUW receives, the organization said in a press release, will go toward efforts to stave off evictions and utility shutoffs when restrictions on those are lifted.
“A lot of the programs and services that we have typically funded and that we were looking and considering funding for, for the next fiscal year, are going to be changing,” Juli McCoy, executive director of County United Way, said. “Anything from dental services to after school and summer programs. We are trying to be open minded about what the needs are immediately and over the next six to 12 months because everything is just going to look different.
“We typically provided funding for a summer program for an example,” she said. “Mineral County Energy Express is a six-week summer reading program that typically took place in one location and they’ve switched to virtual. So, we’ve been working with them to find a way to get materials, and the pieces they need to offer that, to the families virtually. We’re just trying to be flexible with our dollars and (in) how we respond to the needs that are being presented to us from the agencies.”
Although officials realize it’s doubtful that the agency will hit its goal of raising an additional $30,000 in pledges prior to the June 15 deadline for the fiscal year, CUW expects to be able to continue to provide support to the community.
“Everything has had to shift and we’ve all had to respond,” McCoy said. “I just want to make it clear that, in terms of United Way, we’re in a position to continue to pivot and make changes and respond as needed over the next six to 12 months.”
For more information on CUW, visit cuw.org. To get in contact with local staff, call 301-722-2700 or email info@cuw.org. CUW’s mailing address is 113A South Centre St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
“The needs always far outweigh what we have available in resources, always,” McCoy said. “I think coupled with the COVID emergency funding that we have and the campaign dollars that we have, we’ll be able to continue serving the community in a meaningful way.”
