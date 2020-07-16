A couple of years ago, a pilot program for online learning was introduced and approved by the Mineral County Board of Education.
The Cyber Academy was a policy designed to initiate a virtual school experience for the county’s students. Starting with 14 students in the fall of 2018, the academy provided a free, individualized online learning solution for students on a path to high school graduation.
The school system provided the students with the laptops to participate and the parents were responsible for the Internet access the students would need.
As part of the program, students would still participate in extra-curricular activities and sports.
It was considered to be a revenue positive opportunity to draw home-school students into the system, while also promoting the education of each student through the innovation of individualized online learning.
As part of the pilot program, students would be required to complete all state mandated testing and the results would be counted toward the school assessment results.
This would require that course work must be consistent with the academic standards established by state law and board policy, it was noted.
At the time the board was considering the policy that was eventually adopted, members questioned whether students from Burlington United Methodist Family Services and those in the Alternative School would be able to participate.
Of particular concern by one board member was the belief the best place to learn is with the teacher in front of the class.
Today, that belief is irrelevant because of the continuing spread of COVID-19, the safety of children, profession al personnel and service personnel must be the first priority and that cannot happen if schools are fully opened with in-person attendance by students, teachers and others.
At the end of the first semester following the implementation of the Cyber Academy at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, a report was made to the board updating and reviewing the effectiveness of the program.
At that time, Ashley Baker, coordinator for the Cyber Academy, said that while there had been glitches (as is true of many new ideas) 11 of the original 14 students who signed up were still in the program.
“They have had varying degrees of success,” she said, adding that the three of the students who left the program did so for different reasons.
The program included a library component in which students came to the school to have the opportunity to study, read or socialize.
Obviously, the program is not for everyone as it is rigorous and requires a lot of self-discipline.
The program was expected to continue through the second semester in 2019 with some of the technical glitches in the beginning having already been ironed out. I don’t know where it ended up nor do I know whether it was continued for the 2019-20 school years.
If not, it is probably a good idea to bring it out and dust it off and decide where changes need to be made for the new school normal.
The Cyber Academy in its current form is not necessarily in the same form as it will be next year. Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said that he is still working on the schools’ virtual learning plan, including platforms, delivery and all other factors.
What is really interesting to me is that more than 30 years ago, two of the most visionary educators in the county — Jennie Shaffer and Terry Cannon — were already talking about increased technology and less dependence on brick and mortar buildings.
Shaffer and Cannon were the forerunners in expanding technology learning and in one case, the expansion of increasing student skill levels for successful careers and life-long learning.
A lot of us don’t like change. We’ve become very comfortable and complacent in our lives and careers. But, whether we like it or not, change is what must happen if we are to survive and face the “Brave New World.”
