CUMBERLAND — While he's currently a one-man convoy cycling cross-country, Gregory Maassen's coast-to-coast journey seemed unthinkable just a few years earlier.
Maassen, a Washington resident who hails from the Netherlands, began a 3,400 mile cross-country trek on his electric bike on Saturday. He's riding in increments of roughly 55 miles a day, though some stretches are longer, and will end the first leg of the journey in Pittsburgh on Sunday. All told, the trip will be divided into 10 segments and is slated to end July 31 in San Francisco.
Maassen's ride is not without purpose. He's using the journey to raise funds and awareness for the Illinois-based Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy. Patrons donate 1 cent per mile to support the cause.
Peripheral neuropathy is a chronic condition that causes numbness, weakness and pain in the body as a result of nerve damage. Neuropathy is common, and can be attributed to causes ranging from illness to injury and chemotherapy. Some cases are idiopathic, meaning they don't have a clear cause.
While there are many forms of neuropathy affecting millions of people, Maassen said, the disease is not yet well understood. Maassen knows firsthand the anxiety and depression that often accompany the diagnosis, as he experienced it himself.
Maassen, who formerly worked with the United States Agency for International Development, said that while working in South Africa he fell ill after a horde of larval ticks adhered to him on a wildlife hike.
"I didn't think much about it, but then my entire body started to burn like it had a severe sunburn," Maassen said. "Then slowly, but surely, I became really ill to a point where it became career-ending."
Maassen was granted a green card for emergency medical purposes, he said, and began treatment at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.
"I just felt like I was burning all over for two years. I couldn't sit, I couldn't lie down," Maassen said, until his physician, Johns Hopkins neurologist Dr. Ahmet Hoke, properly diagnosed him in 2019. Hoke's chief treatment suggestion, Maassen recalled, was exercise.
"He said 'You need to do one thing, and that's exercise," Maassen said. "I said 'Are you out of your mind? I can hardly get out of bed.'"
He took things slow at first, and when his symptoms seemed to dissipate a bit decided to start exercising slowly, Maassen said. Eventually, he discovered his passion for e-biking when he joined a D.C. cycling club. He was immediately intrigued by the small motors on the bikes, and asked about it.
"I bought one the next day," Maassen said.
Exercise has helped Maassen regain a sense of community that he'd missed before, he said. Since first discovering e-bikes, he has started his own interest group, E-Bike Lovers, which Maassen said has 520 members. While he travels, he's also using a hospitality service for cyclists called Warmshowers that's allowed him to find housing with like-minded folks along his route to San Francisco.
"In 2019, when I started to feel better, I just wanted to get out of the house," Maassen said. "After coming back to the United States after 20 years overseas, I didn't have a social network, so I decided to create it myself."
Maassen started training for his trip last year, frequently practicing on the hilly terrain around Frederick to acclimate himself to riding at a high elevation on challenging ground. It served him well, he said, when he made his way from Little Orleans to Cumberland on Wednesday.
His trip that day didn't quite go as planned. Rain waylaid him for a while, as did slick conditions and downed trees.
The steep hills proved challenging, Maassen said, given that his setup weighs almost 420 pounds between himself, his belongings and the bike.
Ultimately, Maassen and his yellow e-bike arrived in downtown Cumberland in the late afternoon, stopping for food and libations before continuing to his LaVale hotel. On Thursday, he journeyed to Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania, which represented the second-to-last part of the trip's first leg.
Despite the difficulty, he said, he was thrilled to be on the trip in the first place. That he's embarked on the journey at all, Maassen said, is proof that his story is one of hope.
"I'm not out of it, and I'm still not 100%, but I'm going across the United States," Maassen said. "It's a total miracle that I'm sitting here with you."
