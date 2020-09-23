Czapski stepping down from Chamber, joins CEDC

CUMBERLAND — Stu Czapski, longtime executive director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, is stepping down to take a position as an economic development specialist with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
"I'm going to leave part of my heart at the Chamber," Czapski said Wednesday. "I've dedicated 10 years here and we do a lot of good work and I'll miss it. But this position (with the CEDC) will allow me to focus on directly helping businesses expand and grow, which is what I love to do."
Matt Miller, executive director of the CEDC, announced Czapski's hiring in a Wednesday press release.
“Stu brings a vast amount of experience to the organization and is well positioned to hit the ground running,” Miller said. “Having lived in Cumberland for the last 24 years, with experience in small business advocacy, banking and local manufacturing, he is the ideal candidate for this role and will be a tremendous asset to the CEDC.”
Czapski spent 25 years in banking and investment counseling before his employment at the Chamber. He has a bachelor's degree in business management and marketing from the University of Maryland and a master's from Frostburg State University. He served four years on the Allegany County Chamber Board of Directors and is a past chairperson.
"I will be able to help businesses grow and make sure they have the need to successful," Czapski said. "I want to help people get to where they want to be.
"Cumberland is benefiting from improved conditions. Our infrastructure is better with Interstate 68 and we have better broadband, although it's not where it needs to be. The quality of life we've been boasting about for so long, people are getting it. They realize they can work anywhere and live in a place like Cumberland. We're two hours from three major cities and one hour from Morgantown, West Virginia. They see with the internet for work they can live in a peaceful community," he said.
Miller added, "As Cumberland is currently experiencing a welcome influx of those who put a high value on quality of life, there has never been a more critical time to engage our business community and attract new businesses and remote workers. There is no one closer to or more willing and capable of growing our business community than Stu Czapski."
Miller was the economic development specialist for the CEDC before he was promoted to executive director after Paul Kelly resigned in August.
