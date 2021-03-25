CUMBERLAND — Damaging winds are possible Friday as a storm system blows through the region, forecasters said.
Chad Merrill, weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack, said winds will rapidly increase across the area Friday morning, with extensive gusts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the winds — 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph — could blow down trees and power lines, making power outages possible and travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
“This will be enough to create at least scattered power outages,” Merrill said.
A high wind warning issued by the weather service runs through 5 p.m. Friday.
Merrill said a second front Sunday night will also drive in gusty winds, although slightly weaker, and cooler temperatures for the start of next week.
