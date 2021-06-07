OAKLAND — Youghiogheny Glades Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented Women in American History awards to honor members who have made a contribution or a difference in their communities.
Joanne Harsh has served in various community organizations as a nurse specializing in geriatrics. She taught geriatric aid classes and served as ombudsman, director of adult day care centers, director of senior centers and nurse assessor for Meals on Wheels. Harsh founded the Soup for Seniors Program for at-risk, low-income seniors and provided meals for disabled veterans through Team River Runners and Healing Waters. She also co-chaired Run for the Son to benefit underprivileged children.
Elizabeth Gilbert is a founding board member and current vice president of Our Town Theatre, now in its 24th year, and serves on the Victorian Chautauqua Steering Committee. In 2015 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, she established the Wellness Committee with a team that promotes healthy choices and activities. Its most recent project, Back to Church Kits for the return of the congregation to modified in-person worship, was supported by a Thrivent Action Team grant. She also sings in the choir and has served as congregational council member and secretary, Sunday school teacher and handbell choir member as well as a founding board member of the Christian Early Learning Center.
The award for Sherry A. Georg was presented posthumously. Georg joined DAR in July 2010. She served as many chapter committee chairs and was elected regent in 2011. While serving two terms, she worked to complete a Veterans Memorial Park at the Accident American Legion Post 208. She also served as Maryland State Society chaplain and worked on the America 250 Task Force. As a master gardener, Georg cared for the kitchen garden of the Patriot James Drane home in Accident. As a hostess to school tours and open house events, she highlighted the historic importance of the home and educated the public of the importance of historic preservation.
These local women will be part of the national listing of outstanding women at DAR.org. Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic women’s lineage service society. Anyone who may have a patriot from the American Revolution in their family tree can contact Joyce Cotter, regent, at jcotter21@frontier.net about membership or to search for the family member.
