KEYSER, W.Va. — An employee at the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department announced Monday evening.
The employee represents the only new case confirmed in Mineral County over the weekend. The county has also seen a significant drop in its number of active cases: Where they’d reported 21 active cases on Friday, that number dropped by more than half to 10 as of Monday evening’s update.
The majority of the cases added during the spike seen last week can be tied directly to Labor Day weekend, county health Administrator A.Jay Root told the Times-News during a Monday evening phone call. Given the rise in cases they saw in July, Root said, this month’s spike was not much of a surprise.
“Hopefully, it won’t go quite as bad as it did in July, but we expected it around the 21st and that’s the date that I’ve given everyone since this summer when we could expect to see an increase,” Root said. “We started seeing them last week and hopefully won’t see a whole lot more, but with school being in session I’m sure that, for the time being, we’ll start to see somewhat of an increase.”
The fact that they’ve already seen a decline in active cases tied to the holiday, Root said, “is a really good thing.” He stressed the importance of continuing to wear a mask in public, and also urged that folks consider getting a flu shot as flu season approaches. Shots are available at the county health department, he noted.
As of Monday night, Mineral County reported 167 total cases of COVID-19.
Cases added in Grant County schools
More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grant County Schools, the system announced Monday afternoon, and an elementary school that reported a case last week will reportedly be closed for two weeks.
Per a letter sent to staff and families, “two individuals associated with Petersburg High School” have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The county health department is reportedly working to notify those who might have been in close contact with the affected individuals, and environmental cleaning has finished at the school.
The school system announced Friday that someone associated with Maysville Elementary School tested positive for the virus. According to a Monday evening press release, the school will be closed and will only offer virtual instruction for two weeks beginning Tuesday after the system learned of “several staff ... either testing positive for COVID-19 or placed on quarantine” by the county health department.
Last Monday, the school system reported cases connected to Union Educational Complex and Petersburg High.
As of Sunday night, the most recent figures available, Grant County reported 154 cases, eight of which are active.
Mineral County schools move to yellow
As of the update to the state’s color-coded school reentry map on Saturday, Mineral County moved from green to yellow.
By email Monday afternoon, Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft wrote that the move from green to yellow was one that they’d anticipated and had planned for accordingly. The biggest change, Ravenscroft said, is that masks have to be worn at all times for students in grades 6-12.
Asked about Gov. Jim Justice’s addition of another color to the map last week, Ravenscroft wrote that the change “may help distinguish more about the severity of circumstances in a district, as orange formerly was quite broad going from 10 to 25.”
“I’ve become accustomed to frequent changes and updates these past few months, so we tend to just go with the flow,” Ravenscroft wrote. “The best change, in my opinion, is the use of percent positive as an indicator — instead of solely looking at new cases — this encourages testing which helps provide information/data.”
