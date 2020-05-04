FORT ASHBY, W.Va — State-mandated testing of all residents and employees at a Mineral County nursing home returned only one positive result, the county health department reported Monday.
Of the 54 residents and 105 staff members at the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, only one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday morning, Hampshire County's health department also reported in a Facebook post that all staff and residents of Hampshire Memorial Hospital's Long Term Care Unit were negative for the disease. Per the post, all staff and residents of nursing homes in the county tested negative. The Hampshire Center reported all negative results on Saturday.
As of Monday morning, the state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 19 cases of the disease in Mineral County and eight in Hampshire County. Of 1,206 cases across the state, 50 people have died.
