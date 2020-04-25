Dawnview employee tests positive for COVID-19

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — An employee of Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby tested positive for COVID-19, Mineral County health officials said Saturday evening.
The county health department said in a news release that the employee is a resident of Allegany County and health officials were working with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health and the Allegany County Health Department to identify people who have had close contact with the person that tested positive, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals.
Because of the ease of spread in a long-term care facility and the severity of illness that occurs in residents with COVID-19, health officials said, one case is defined as an outbreak.
Testing at the facility is the result of an executive order issued by Gov. Jim Justice on April 17 requiring all patients and workers at state nursing homes to be tested.
The facility has tested 54 residents and 103 employees and, so far, 42 residents and 77 employees have tested negative, health officials said.
Testing results are pending for 12 residents and 25 employees.
