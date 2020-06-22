Summer Day Camp offers new, entertaining experiences

Zander D’Atri, 5, and Ariel Carter, 6, slide down the sliding boards at Constitution Park in this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo

 Brandon Glass/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Parks & Recreation Department’s Constitution Park Day Camp is proposed to open June 29 and continue six weeks through Aug. 7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preregistration is required and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. A maximum of nine campers will be assigned for one camp counselor.

Camp registration will be held June 23-24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and June 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Constitution Park Day Camp House. Weekly registration will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 8:45 a.m. or 4 to 4:30 p.m. throughout the duration of camp.

Campers must be Maryland residents from 7 to 12 years old, with 7-year-olds having already completed first grade. All campers and counselors will have their temperatures checked and logged daily. It is recommended that all campers wear facial coverings; however, all campers over the age of 9 and all staff are required to wear facial coverings.

For questions, contact the Cumberland Parks & Recreation Department at 301-759-6636 or diane.johnson@cumberlandmd.gov

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you