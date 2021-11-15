CUMBERLAND, Md. — Two downtown holiday celebrations will return this winter after the pandemic prevented them from happening last year, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher.
The city’s tree lighting ceremony, held the day after Thanksgiving, was put on virtually last year, and the ball drop on New Year’s Eve was canceled entirely.
Both will be in-person events this year, Kelleher said during the group’s meeting Thursday morning. Many downtown shops are planning to stay open late for the occasion, she said.
There’s “a lot of excitement” about the tree lighting on the 26th, Kelleher said, after folks couldn’t attend in person last year. The event will start at 6 p.m. on the pedestrian mall, and will feature Christmas carols and seasonal entertainment, followed by Santa’s arrival and tree-lighting at 7 p.m.
Santa will meet kids and their families at The Book Center on Centre Street, Kelleher said, and will also be there every Saturday before Christmas.
“Santa will be at the Book Center in a kind of socially distanced area, where kids can still see him and get their picture but not sit right up in his lap,” Kelleher said. “We tried to be very careful about that to protect both the kids — since many of them are not vaccinated yet — and Santa as well.”
Some of the details for the New Year’s Eve ball drop are still being worked out, Kelleher said, but the event will begin at 10 p.m.
“We didn’t do that at all last year. It wasn’t even held virtually,” Kelleher said of the ball drop. “So, we’re excited to be able to offer that again as well.”
The DDC meets next at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9.
