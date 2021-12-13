CUMBERLAND — The Downtown Development Commission will receive $183,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, chairperson Sandi Saville said Thursday.
During the group's virtual meeting, Saville said the Cumberland City Council voted Tuesday to award the money, which will be dispersed over a three-year period.
The city received a total of $20 million from the act.
Saville said the money will support special events downtown, as well as marketing and promotions. DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher "has put together quite a plan for implementing this," Saville said. "It's going to take a lot of work."
The funds are well-timed, Saville said, as downtown merchants prepare for the pending renovation of the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall.
"We're hoping that over the next three years we can use these funds and our talents to really try to assist the downtown businesses and residents to weather through the redevelopment in a healthy state," Saville said.
