CUMBERLAND — A February town hall will address business owners’ questions and concerns about the impact of the Baltimore Street renovation project.
Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher explained the purpose of the meeting during the group’s Thursday morning meeting.
She said she has also been working with Matt Miller and Stu Czapski of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. on the development of a mitigation plan for the project. That plan will be distributed in January and discussed during the group’s February meeting.
A firm date hasn’t been established for the meeting, said Kelleher, but it is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. The final date will be confirmed after the holidays.
The evening meeting time is an effort to accommodate all downtown business owners who would like to attend without impacting staffing at their establishments, Kelleher said.
During Thursday’s meeting, Kelleher also detailed some upcoming downtown events.
Many downtown stores will stay open a little later on Dec. 16 for “Moonlight Madness,” Kelleher said, to allow holiday shoppers some extra time in the evening.
The planned New Year’s Eve celebration will also be open container after the City Council approved a waiver to do so earlier this week, said Kelleher. There will be music and a ball drop at midnight. Kelleher said plans are also in the works for the city’s annual Groundhog Day event in February.
