CUMBERLAND — Officials with the Downtown Development Commission are seeking members for committees that they hope to have formed and meeting by the start of summer, Executive Director Melinda Kelleher said during Thursday morning’s meeting.
The new committees will be formed as part of the commission’s participation in the Main Street America and Main Street Maryland programs, Kelleher said, noting that they “get a lot of benefit” from the DDC’s membership in both. She and city historic preservation coordinator Ruth Davis-Rogers hope to have at least three people on each committee, and want members of the DDC board to serve on at least one apiece.
Membership is open to others outside of the DDC board in order to solicit a broader range of ideas. Anyone from downtown business and building owners to residents with an interest are encouraged to join, Kelleher said.
Davis-Rogers said the five committee topics — design, organization, promotion, economic restructuring and clean, safe and green — were selected by the national and state programs to address issues that can help “the community thrive.”
“This is a proven formula,” said Davis-Rogers. “What we’re trying to do here by having organization with these different committees is to improve communication, so we don’t have three people with the same goals operating in different silos.”
The design and organization committees are timely as the city approaches the pending renovation of the Baltimore Street mall, Davis-Rogers said.
“That means capitalizing on your best assets, such as your historic buildings and your pedestrian-oriented streets. We’re doing that right now,” she said.
Kelleher said the promotion committee will focus on what makes downtown a desirable tourist destination, as well as deciding on the type of events to host in the future. Marketing will also be a focus.
The economic restructuring committee, has some overlap with the design and organization ones in that they’ll focus on “strengthening your community’s assets while expanding and diversifying its base,” Davis-Rogers said.
The clean, safe and green committee, she said, encourages “diversity of land use” and eco-friendly planning.
During the meeting, Kelleher also said the city will hold its annual Groundhog Day festivities at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 on the steps of City Hall.
The DDC meets next Feb. 9.
