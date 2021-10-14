CUMBERLAND — Along with a bigger and better drive-thru trick-or-treating experience this year, Downtown Development Commission Executive Director Melinda Kelleher shared during a Thursday meeting a bit about what's in store for Cumberland's Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations.
The trick-or-treating will be held at Constitution Park on Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This year's route will be longer than last year's, Kelleher said, and will include four stops along the way: two with candy and two with toys and trinkets.
"Last year, they just drove through the line," Kelleher said. "We had a ton of people — I think we had 200 or more cars — but we just handed them a bag, and each child in the car got a bag. This year, we're going to make it a little bigger, and we're going to put up decorations for them to drive through and see, and there's going to be spooky music playing."
There are also plans to host a Christmas tree lighting Nov. 26 and a ball drop on New Year's Eve. Kelleher said both celebrations on the pedestrian mall may have a "virtual option" for those who don't want to stand in a crowd in the cold. Few details are set in stone for either event as of yet, she noted, adding that more solid plans should be set by the time the DDC meets Nov. 11.
