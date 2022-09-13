CUMBERLAND — After more than two years of solely virtual meetings, the Downtown Development Commission will hold October’s meeting in a hybrid format.
DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher announced the shift in format during the group’s Thursday morning meeting.
When the group meets Oct. 13, they will congregate in the second floor conference room at City Hall, though a virtual option will still be available for those who wish to participate that way.
The discussion on whether to resume meeting in-person began when the group was holding orientation for new board members Penny Walker, Ryan Brenneman and Rhett Wolford, DDC President Doug Schwab said.
“We really want the meetings to be working meetings where we take some topics and really get into discussing some individual things, and by having people in the room we think we might be able to get some better progress on some of those items,” Schwab said. “We have a lot of new members. We haven’t met in person. There seems to be a lot of great discussion that goes on before and after and during those meetings in person that makes them a little bit more meaningful, I think.”
“I think that when we had the board orientation, there was this great energy in the room even though it was a small group,” Kelleher said. “There just seemed to be more connection and energy in the room then. We’ve all been doing these Zoom meetings now for a couple of years. Although it’s great to have that opportunity and option, I think that an in-person meeting could elevate our commitment to the work that we’re doing.”
