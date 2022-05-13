CUMBERLAND — Downtown Development Commission members will vote on whether to approve leadership changes when they meet next month, Chairperson Sandi Saville said Thursday.
Saville has served three terms as the head of the group, but announced last month that she won't seek the spot a fourth time, citing the desire to give another member a chance.
During the group's meeting Thursday morning, treasurer Ed Huber said the nominating committee, comprised of himself and member Dave Romero, had asked Doug Schwab and Larry Jackson to serve as the next chair and vice chair of the board, respectively. Both accepted, Huber said.
They're also hoping to recruit a new secretary and treasurer, said Huber, though he noted he would remain in the role if no one stepped up to take it.
The board will vote on whether to confirm the appointments when they meet June 10. If elected, Schwab and Jackson will take over effective July 1.
Verizon signs on for Maryland Avenue building
During the meeting, Matt Miller, director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., confirmed that Verizon agreed to sign a lease for space at Cumberland Gateway Plaza, which is currently under construction along Park Street. Miller said they'll likely be "the largest tenant" in the building, and four more are expected.
"With that development in particular, much like with everything else, they're having issues with supply," Miller said of challenges developer Ed Scott of Frederick is facing with the building's construction. "Getting materials is just an ongoing issue, and from the developer standpoint you can't build that fast enough. It's not like he's not incentivized to build it quickly. He's unable to, and his hands are tied by the lack of supplies and the market we're dealing with right now."
