CUMBERLAND — The city's Downtown Development Commission has new leadership following a vote taken Thursday morning.
The board voted unanimously to appoint Doug Schwab as the group's next chairperson and Larry Jackson as its vice chair. Former chairperson Sandi Saville will serve as secretary and Ed Huber will remain the group's treasurer.
After nine years at the helm, Saville announced in April that while she wanted to remain involved with the group, she wanted to give someone else the opportunity to lead.
"I'm personally very grateful for your support and help," DDC Executive Director Melinda Kelleher told Saville.
"It has been an interesting ride," Saville said. "I'm honored to have been able to do this and to serve, and to have had some input into the Baltimore Street renovation project particularly. I appreciate the hard work all of the board has put in. ... (I'm) looking forward to a great run, Doug. It's a fun job, but it's got its challenges."
The city is expecting to renovate the downtown mall later this year or early next year. The project includes replacing underground utility lines and reinstalling Baltimore Street through the mall.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss thanked Saville for her leadership.
"I think what you've done has been really important," Morriss said. "Your input on the new design for Baltimore Street is greatly appreciated. I know that's been a time consuming and really detailed procedure that we've gone through to get the new Baltimore Street, and thank you for all you have done. I think you leave the DDC in great shape and have turned it over also to to a great group of new leaders — not necessarily new, but different leaders for the DDC."
In other business, the DDC approved its fiscal year 2023 budget with a total revenue of $346,000. While they are budgeting for a deficit of $21,000-$22,000, Huber said, it's anticipated that the fund balance and "a small surplus" from the current fiscal year will cover the gap.
The DDC meets next on July 8.
