CUMBERLAND — The Downtown Development Commission will soon begin accepting applications to fill the vacant manager role.
Convening for the first time since COVID-19’s proliferation stemmed the usual flow of public meetings, the DDC met by Zoom Tuesday morning to discuss, among other things, hiring a new downtown manager and the beginning of the reopening of the city’s businesses.
Most of the discussion around filling the vacancy took place in closed session, but chairwoman Sandi Saville confirmed to the Times-News afterward by email that they “should be advertising the opening by the end of this week or beginning of next.”
The role has been vacant since previous manager Mikayla Dodge resigned late last year.
As a result of the upheaval of normalcy brought on by COVID-19, the role will be a little different in terms of duties. Where the role previously had a lot of emphasis on event planning, the next person to hold the role will function as more of an agent of economic development.
During the open portion of the meeting, Saville said she was “anxious” to get someone hired for the managerial role.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss agreed filling the position is crucial.
“It’s important to stress getting somebody in the position,” Morriss said, saying that he, Cumberland Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Paul Kelly and Saville have been in discussions on the subject since January this year.
When they began talking about it, Morriss said, they had envisioned the person who took the role would have to deal with the challenge of helping maintain a stream of business downtown amidst the construction that was slated to begin this October, but delayed to early next year.
“The role has changed a little bit coming out of the pandemic, but it’s just as important, if not more important, that we get somebody as soon as possible,” Morriss said.
In her report, Saville reviewed some of the efforts underway to help encourage the community’s support of local businesses with everything that’s going on.
Saville said she’s worked with Becky McClarran of McClarran and Williams, a city-based advertising agency, to organize and maintain lists of local restaurants open during the shutdown and what they’re offering, and McClarran has been maintaining the commission’s Facebook page for free, Saville said.
Guidelines for reopening businesses have been a bit opaque in some regard, Saville said, so they’ve also been working on providing clarity for business owners when possible, like on the subject of adjusted occupancy maximums. That’s been “personally challenging” at times, she said, because of the occasionally unclear directives from the state.
A “fair amount” of downtown businesses have applied for federal and local monies to assist them as well, Saville said, although she said she didn’t know how many applied for city funds.
Morriss has also appointed a reopening committee that includes Saville and Kelly.
“Obviously working our way through this is different than anything any of us have ever really done before, but I think the reopening Cumberland work group we’ve got … is doing a good job developing a plan” in accordance with the guidelines, Morriss said. “… The critical part of it is making people feel safe. We deal with both sides, the people who wanted everything to be open last week and the people who aren’t sure we want to reopen before, you know, July, so we’re working a fine line to make sure we’re meeting the needs of both groups of people as we move forward.”
Commission member David Romero said he thought the formation of the reopening work group would be “very useful” in terms of alleviating confusion and providing uniform guidance and assistance for local business. Some businesses chose to reopen last week under Gov. Larry Hogan’s guidelines, Romero noted, but “there’s a lot of confusion as to what’s appropriate and safe.”
Morriss agreed about the importance of uniformity and clarity.
“It’s tough, because the governor makes his announcement and we don’t really have any heads-up with the announcements,” Morriss said. “… We need to understand everything’s happening very quickly, and that’s part of what this group is doing now.”
The commission will meet next at 8:45 a.m. June 11.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.