Death at LaVale motel under investigation

LAVALE — The death of a man who was found unconscious Tuesday in a room at Motel 6 in LaVale is under investigation by the C3I Unit, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
First-responders were reportedly dispatched to the motel about 10 a.m.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene along with a forensic investigator.
Early Tuesday afternoon, first-responders were dispatched to the same location for a person requiring a medical evaluation, according to Lt. Todd Bowman, DES spokesman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.