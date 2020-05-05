Death at LaVale motel under investigation

LAVALE — The death of a man who was found unconscious Tuesday in a room at Motel 6 in LaVale is under investigation by the C3I Unit, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.

First-responders were reportedly dispatched to the motel about 10 a.m. 

The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene along with a forensic investigator.

Early Tuesday afternoon, first-responders were dispatched to the same location for a person requiring a medical evaluation, according to Lt. Todd Bowman, DES spokesman.

