LAVALE — A Cumberland man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threw plates, bowls and food at law enforcement officers attempting to remove him from a Country Club Mall restaurant.
Edward Deezen, 64, was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing following the incident just before noon, according to an Allegany County Sheriff’s Office news release.
According to police, Deezen refused requests by staff to leave the restaurant after allegedly creating a disturbance.
Deputies said Deezen was forcibly removed from the restaurant.
Deezen is best known for his role in “Grease” and for his character voice work in “Polar Express” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”
He was being held on a temporary commitment Thursday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
