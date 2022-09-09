FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — Citing the need for public interaction, a nonprofit group will host a community meeting this month to discuss hike and bike trails proposed for a protected section of the Youghiogheny River in Garrett County.
At issue is $4.7 million the Maryland General Assembly committed to the Department of Natural Resources’ Critical Maintenance Program for trails that haven’t been built.
Senate Bill 291, signed in May by Gov. Larry Hogan, included a $700,000 grant to the Garrett County Board of Commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million, which was modified from an earlier $1 million listing, into the DNR budget for the Youghiogheny River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendall trail in Garrett County.
According to DNR’s website, “In 1976 a 21-mile long segment of the Youghiogheny was designated as Maryland’s first Wild River. A state protected corridor along the river runs from Miller’s Run just north of Oakland to the town of Friendsville. This corridor is managed by the Maryland Park Service to preserve the wild and natural scenic, geologic, historic, ecologic, recreational, fish, wildlife, and cultural resources.”
Last month, Del. Wendell Beitzel and state Sen. George Edwards, who support the funding and proposed trails, hosted a discussion on the topic at Garrett College.
“I’m hopeful we can come to terms with those people that are opposed to this,” Beitzel told the Cumberland Times-News in a May interview.
Edwards believes nothing in the Wild and Scenic Rivers law prevents trail development in the proposed areas.
Many others disagree.
‘A great start’
The upcoming event, titled “Defend the Yough” on social media, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Water Street Cafe, 641 Water St., in Friendsville.
It is organized by Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder, who works for the nonprofit Pennsylvania-based Mountain Watershed Association, which opposes the proposed trails.
“We want to keep this area wild,” he said of protected sections of the Yough.
The community meeting, which will also be live streamed, will provide background on the proposed trails, and offer participants resources and support.
Additionally, data will be presented to explain the value of the undeveloped land in the Wild section of the Yough, Harder said.
“We’re really excited to meet some people” and the meeting will provide “a great start,” he said.
Everyone will be welcome at the meeting, Harder said and added he plans to invite DNR officials.
“By all means, we want the general public to come express themselves,” he said.
Harder talked of past efforts to develop trails in protected areas of the Yough, which were rejected in 2014 by the DNR secretary at that time.
The nonprofit Garrett Trails for years has advocated for the Eastern Continental Divide Loop, which the group describes as a 150-mile, hard-packed, multi-user trail that connects to existing paths and larger networks outside Garrett County.
“They’ve been pretty upfront about their goals for that trail,” Harder said.
The latest attempt, which came via the $4.7 million in DNR’s budget, is unusual in that money was allocated before a plan, he said.
“That maintenance fee would be incredible to have” for an established trail, Harder said.
The amount of money needed to maintain a trail cannot be known until the trail exists, he said.
Harder hopes that over the next few months, public pressure, by way of written letters and petitions, will prompt state officials to consider the Yough’s fragile environmental health, and reject the latest trails proposal.
“I think we’ll get some sort of response from DNR,” he said.
‘Public policy fiasco’
The meeting last month limited public input, John Bambacus said via email Friday.
Bambacus, a former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, where he resides today, said the recent town hall was held after “three months of mounting public pressure for an explanation of why the Garrett County delegation ignored public engagement.”
Many folks at that event were confused by a PowerPoint presentation and had questions after the discussion, he said.
“There seemed to be complete disregard for the public, and a disconnect between what was being said and what actually happened behind the scenes nearly a year ago,” Bambacus said.
Information was not freely shared, there was no feasibility study and existing law was not amended or changed, he said.
“No one took responsibility for anything, and everybody else was blamed for this public policy fiasco,” Bambacus said.
“The fact that the governor’s Office of Outdoor Recreation is responsible for the stewardship of our sensitive natural lands and waters is in direct conflict with the Youghiogheny Wild and Scenic law that they are attempting to overturn and commercially develop,” he said.
“Let’s not forget that primitive walk-in access on public land in the Wild corridor already exists,” Bambacus said. “(DNR and) Garrett Trails refused to attend, coupled with secrecy, obfuscation and a lack of transparency by the presenters left most with more questions than answers.”
Additionally, the Garrett County commissioners and Friendsville mayor “did not take a position," Bambacus said.
The upcoming meeting will be open for everyone to ask questions about the proposed trail development, and not be limited to three-minute comments, he said.
“We will listen and make plans to move forward to further protect and preserve this remote and rugged ecological treasure, as provided for presently by statute and regulations brought forth nearly 50 years ago,” Bambacus said.
To learn more or watch the livestream of the upcoming meeting, visit mtwatershed.com/defend, or the “Keep the Wild Youth Wild” Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.