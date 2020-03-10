Del. Mike McKay not under self-quarantine after CPAC

CUMBERLAND — Del. Mike McKay said he is not under self-quarantine after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference held recently in Oxon Hill.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who attended the CPAC event, announced Sunday they will self-quarantine in their home states after having contact with the attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.
The four-day CPAC convention was held Feb. 26 through 29 at the Gaylord Resort and Conference Center at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill. Officials with the event’s organizing body, the American Conservative Union, said CPAC drew thousands of visitors.
McKay said he received an email over the weekend from the ACU asking him to monitor his health. A Republican, McKay said he attended the event with his brother as well as a couple of others from the Cumberland area where he resides.
“I did get an email this weekend,” McKay said. “They said someone from New Jersey had attended that was infected. They asked to watch yourself and check for any signs of a fever.”
Alexandra Altman, a spokeswoman from the New Jersey governors office, told CNN the attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus is a 55-year-old man who resides in Englewood, New Jersey. The individual is currently hospitalized in quarantine.
Cruz and Gosar said they did exchange handshakes with the infected individual. McKay does not believe he had contact with the infected individual.
“I went (to CPAC) three different days,” McKay said. “This is the first time I went for three days. But, we have not been asked to self-quarantine. They did not ask us to take that step. I’m monitoring it. If you start feeling bad, if you have a fever, you need to seek help.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement that state health officials were informed by the New Jersey Department of Health that the person who tested positive for the virus was in Maryland from Feb. 27 to March 1 attending CPAC. The statement said those who attended or worked at the conference “may be at some risk” for contracting the virus. Anyone who attended the event is urged to “reach out to their health care provider if they experience any flu-like symptoms.”
McKay was recognized by the ACU at the CPAC event. He received a Conservative Achievement Award for rating 90% or higher based on his conservative voting record. McKay said he shook hands with the ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp when he was given the award.
Schlapp told the New York Times he had direct contact with the infected New Jersey man at the event, but said he is “feeling fine.”
“I don’t have a concern about it,” McKay said. “(Schlapp) is taking the precautions and I am as well. Not to downplay this, but kids are not getting it and ... from what we know now ... it is people who have a compromised immune system. I take care of myself and I’m feeling fine.”
McKay said precautions are being taken in Annapolis as well.
“The Maryland General Assembly has been very proactive,” McKay said. “They actually cleaned our seats and area on the House floor. None of the people who attended are showing any signs.”
The World Health Organization said the coronavirus outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to numerous countries around the globe and is near to being declared a pandemic.
“It is serious and we do need to make sure we are washing hands,” said McKay. “We are taking precautions and not handshaking. It has an incubation period of up to 14 days. If you feel sick, you need to get treated and stay at home.”
