CUMBERLAND — Two of the four Republican candidates in the House District 1A race discussed their views and solutions if elected Tuesday night during a forum at Allegany College of Maryland.
The candidates are competing to succeed Del. Wendell Beitzel, who has held the seat since 2006. Beitzel announced he would not seek a fifth term and instead retire, closing out a career in public service that spanned three decades.
District 1A covers Garrett County and the western portion of Allegany County.
Of the four Republicans, Jim Hinebaugh of Oakland and Tim Thomas of Friendsville participated in the forum. Kenneth Sisk of Westernport and Andy Adams of Oakland weren’t present. Robert Spear of Swanton is the sole Democratic candidate.
The forum was hosted by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and moderated by the group’s legislative chair, Jeremy Irons. Hinebaugh and Thomas spent 45 minutes answering a series of questions prepared by chamber members about their qualifications for the office and priorities if elected.
Hinebaugh is a Garrett County commissioner, the county’s former head of economic development and an Army veteran. Thomas owns Thomas Timber, Logging & Excavating and Shady Acres Motocross Park.
In his introductory statement, Hinebaugh said his experience in local government has prepared him to serve in a state role.
“With the retirement of Del. Beitzel and the retirement of Sen. (George) Edwards, we’re going to lose a combined total of 56 years of experience in the state legislature,” Hinebaugh said. “That’s a tremendous loss of experience, as well as loss of the relationships these two people were able to build over time, which is absolutely critical.”
Following the shutdown of Verso’s Luke mill, Thomas said, he observed “a serious lack in leadership in our community towards helping the community for jobs.”
“We need to get back to an era of jobs and creation so we can keep our young generation here,” Thomas said. “... My track record of creating jobs and bringing business to the region speaks for itself.”
Asked about how they engaged in issues relevant to the community, Thomas said he has been “adamantly involved” in advocating for more industry in the area, particularly wood. Hinebaugh spoke of his role in establishing a scholarship program that grants two years of free tuition at Garrett College for county high school graduates, as well as helping to establish a first-time homebuyers program to spur homeownership in the county.
On the subject of capitalizing on COVID-19’s potential to spur local population growth, Hinebaugh said “there’s an opportunity” to encourage people to move to the area, but resources like broadband need to be enhanced accordingly.
“In Garrett County’s case, we’ve had more deaths than births annually every year since 2008,” Hinebaugh said. “It’s not just that people aren’t staying here — the people just aren’t here. We have to find ways to make the area more attractive to people, and we have to find ways to get people that grow up here to stay here, by providing jobs that pay well and have good benefits and can provide people a good quality of life.”
Thomas said the pandemic brought an influx of tourists, but not many residents and also noted the importance of providing more jobs that pay employees well.
“To capitalize on that, we have to sit down at the table and start talking about actual jobs — not tourism jobs, but manufacturing jobs,” Thomas said. “Nobody’s going to buy a house if the median household income is going to be $26,000. That’s basically a minimum wage job at best in Garrett County. We have to start talking about creating the jobs that pay living wages.”
Asked how they’d work toward obtaining leadership roles in Annapolis, Thomas said, “you have to have a go-get-’em attitude and you have to be able to work both sides of the party line. I have the ability to do that.”
“I have a lot of friends I grew up with who are Democrats, and I’m a Republican,” Thomas said. “Working together has always been my thing.”
“A lot of this is about building relationships and how you go about building those relationships,” Hinebaugh said, noting that he’d sought advice from Beitzel and Edwards. “I’ve been successful at doing this. You couldn’t be successful in the military if you couldn’t build relationships.”
Finding a “common thread” is important for forging bonds, Hinebaugh said, “and I think it’s probably also very helpful to volunteer to do the stuff that nobody else wants to do. That’s how you endear yourself to the leadership, and that’s part of what it’s going to take.”
