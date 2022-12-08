CUMBERLAND — Del. Jason Buckel said Thursday that the $50 million being distributed to Western Maryland by the state for business attraction must make an impact if the region ever hopes to see that type of investment again.
The four-member District 1 legislative delegation discussed several current issues at a luncheon held at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club on Thursday.
The delegation consists of Buckel, Sen.-elect Mike McKay, and Dels.-elect Jim Hinebaugh and Terry Baker. The delegation represents an area that includes Garrett and Allegany counties as well as Washington County west of Interstate 81.
The event was sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce and hosted by Jeremy Irons, committee chair, and Juli McCoy, chamber executive director. Each year the delegation holds a public event to allow citizens and constituent groups to offer input prior to the start of the Maryland General Assembly session, which will get underway Jan. 11.
The state created a $50 million fund to invest in economic growth in District 1 after an 11-member task force led by Sen. George Edwards was formed in 2020 and requested the monetary investment. The measure was approved last year and the investment was titled the George C. Edwards Fund in honor of the senator who is retiring in January.
The $50 million is being distributed to the district over four years, with $20 million arriving next month.
“The fund provides for infrastructure and business development,” said Hinebaugh. “There is a board established which will oversee that and I’m on it, and (Cumberland) Mayor (Ray Morriss) and others, and we are supposed to have the first decision on projects in March of 2023.”
Hinebaugh said applications would likely begin being accepted in January.
“It will be a great program,” he said. “If (the application is for) an infrastructure project then you are only required to put in a 20% match to the fund. If it is a business development project you are only to put in a 10% match. But, there will be a lot of pressure to make sure we use it effectively.”
Buckel also elaborated on the need for the fund to attract businesses that will create jobs.
“It is a difficult job to go to Annapolis year after year and ask for help,” said Buckel. “I don’t think that is how Western Marylanders are at our core. We want to be independent and pay our own way. But we are so far behind the eight ball after 40 and 50 years of policies and investments that tended to benefit the I-95 corridor and really didn’t prioritize the unique nature of our economy and geography.
“The one thing I can caution everybody working on this ... make the projects worthwhile,” he said. “We wanted $100 million and we got $50 million and they said if you guys make this work ... you come back in three and four years and you say here is a significant employer that came because of it ... if we can prove it and the region is growing there will be an open window to discuss getting more money for the program.
“But if we pave some parking lots or expand a sewer plant — and all that is necessary — but if we use that money to preserve the status quo we will never see that kind of money again from Annapolis. It can be a gamechanger, but if we use it to basically to stay the same we have wasted the opportunity.”
In addition to the economic fund, the lawmakers discussed the possibility of Maryland accelerating minimum wage increases. Beginning in 2023 it will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses, with the current plan to raise it to $15 by 2025.
Buckel said Gov.-elect Wes Moore has expressed an interest in hiking the Maryland minimum wage to $15 before 2025. In addition, Moore has spoken about possibly indexing the minimum wage to inflation.
“He has said it very publicly ... he has clearly indicated it will be part of their legislative package,” said Buckel. “Basically (it would) be an emergency bill. There would be no more phase-in, which we spent months negotiating a few years to allow the business community to ramp up to that.”
Baker said, “One of the things that bothers me, I’m not against small incremental increases in minimum wage, but every employee you have, once you increase that minimum wage ... every employee on up the ladder will expect that same percentage increase. They won’t be satisfied with a dollar an hour; they will break it into percentages. That is going to be a substantial for the businesses.
“Minimum wage when I was growing up, it was a starting point and then you always looked for another job down the road that paid a little more and that was how you increased your income. It’s not by the government rubber-stamping a pay increase for people starting out in work. It is not fair to current employees and employers.”
