CUMBERLAND — Local lawmakers said Thursday they will seek $100 million in funding during the upcoming legislative session to incentivize economic growth in Western Maryland.
The request was discussed at a pre-legislative breakfast attended by the District 1 delegation — state Sen. George Edwards and Dels. Wendell Beitzel, Mike McKay and Jason Buckel — at the Toasted Goat in Frostburg. Each year the delegation holds the breakfast prior to the start of the Maryland General Assembly session, which will get underway Jan. 12, 2022. Thursday's meeting was the last for Edwards and Beitzel, who are retiring when their terms end.
The idea of creating a fund of $100 million to attract businesses and spur new home construction was developed by the 11-member Task Force on the Economic Future of Western Maryland. The task force, which included Edwards and Buckel, met for nearly two years to work on ideas to jumpstart the economy in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
"This could be the biggest economic development boon for our part of the state for a long time," said Edwards. "It will help us get out of our economic doldrums.
"We came up with a proposal, and we had to try to make it fit everybody. It deals with three counties and we had good participation from the three counties. You have to make it fit everybody."
Edwards said the delegation will seek $20 million a year for five years. "What is not spent in one year rolls over to the next year, so we don't lose any of that money," he said.
"I have to tell you, I've been on a lot of task forces and commissions, and I think what we came up with, especially this economic development fund part, is the best economic development package I've seen since I've been in the legislature. I've even had some people tell us that down east because it is a very involved approach."
Edwards said a local board made up of 11 members would decide who will be granted funds.
Buckel said builders have reported that people hoping to construct a home are opting for West Virginia or Pennsylvania because it is cheaper, with taxes or expenses like sprinklers, broadband, wells, sewer and septic systems often being cited.
"It will be where they will get a property tax break to help you defray the cost," said Buckel. "It will help those folks who want to stay in Allegany County. It is not designed to patch a road or fix a sewer main, there is other piles of money for that ... this is for job and population growth."
The funding will also help business offset costs of developing land and installing utility lines when constructing a new business facility. In addition, funding will be available to help downtown property rehabilitation projects.
The officials said the time is right to seek funding for economic development. Maryland's budget is currently in good shape with a $2.5 billion surplus after receiving federal aid stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
"I really believe it has a good chance of passing," said McKay. "With companies leaving, like Verso, it shows we need a shot in the arm. The blows we have been dealt have been significant. This will put a focus on our region."
