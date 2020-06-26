CUMBERLAND — Representatives of DelFest and Allegany County have signed a three-year contract extension to keep the popular bluegrass festival in Cumberland through 2025.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at Thursday’s county meeting to continue renting the Allegany County Fairgrounds for the festival. Although the event was canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, DelFest takes place annually on Memorial Day weekend.
County Attorney Lee Beeman introduced the agreement. “We finalized terms that you have before you this evening for your action; the first amendment of the rent agreement with DelFest which will extend the terms of their contract through 2025 as well as setting the rental rates for their festival for the coming years.”
Named for bluegrass great Del McCoury, the four-day event draws nearly 30,000 people to Allegany County during festival week, making it the single largest tourism draw for the region annually.
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. said the negotiations went smoothly.
“We had a very successful call a couple of weeks ago,” said Brodie. “For them to have that kind of faith with us to extend to us for three years is wonderful. Stan (Strickland, McCoury manager) and the McCoury family could not have been better. They offered help with anything that is needed and they jumped right on this. So thanks to them and good luck going forward with (the festival).”
Jake Shade, county commission president, was also pleased.
“We are really excited,” said Shade. “This is a three-year contract extension. They wanted to have the festival this year, and we wanted to have the festival this year, but it just wasn’t to be. To make that commitment for another three years, we appreciate it. It was very easy and quick and it’s approved through 2025.”
DelFest receives national coverage each year from entertainment media including Bluegrass Unlimited and Rolling Stone magazines.
In addition to daily sets from the Del McCoury Band, DelFest features performances from more than 30 acts on three different stages. Over the 12 years of the festivals, acts that have appeared include Vince Gill, Dierks Bentley, The Avett Brothers, Old Crowe Medicine Show, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ricky Skaggs, Bruce Hornsby, Jason Isbell, Sam Bush, Richard Thompson, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Punch Brothers, and Rhiannon Giddens.
Del McCoury and his family have been involved in the community since DelFest was first held in 2008. The family set up a foundation to make donations to area charities. Since the organization’s inception, the DelFest Foundation has made nearly $500,000 in donations to community nonprofits.
