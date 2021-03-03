CUMBERLAND — After a hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Delfest organizers said Wednesday that the popular music festival would make its return in 2021, just not on Memorial Day weekend when it’s typically held.
In a message posted to the festival’s website, Delfest.com, organizers said the event was being pushed back to Sept. 23-26.
“We don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to any of you that we will not be able to have DelFest in May,” read the message attributed to Rob and Ronnie McCoury, sons of festival namesake Del McCoury.
The September festival would be the 13th DelFest held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The announcement said that the lineup of entertainers is being determined, but will likely include acts scheduled to perform in 2020.
“As we’ve said many times, we won’t do anything that is unsafe, but as we get closer to September, we believe it’ll be very clear what modifications need to be made to keep all of you fine people safe, and we can have a DelFest that feels right,” the message said.
Artists scheduled to perform last year included Old Crow Medicine Show, Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Molly Tuttle, Jerry Douglas, The Travelin’ McCourys, Leftover Salmon, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene, Della Mae, Steve Poltz, Hot Club of Cow Town, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Billy Strings, Mandolin Orange, Sierra Hull, and The Infamous Stringdusters. The festival was also to include daily performances by the Del McCoury Band.
“We are excited about the lineup we will be bringing you. Most of the acts have been able to accommodate the new dates. We will be posting an updated lineup with ticket sale information in the near future,” the message read.
Tickets for the 2021 show will be rolled over to the September dates, or can be used in 2022. Details on that and refund requests will be forthcoming.
