CUMBERLAND, Md. — Representatives of DelFest visited Cumberland Thursday to make preparations for the annual event, which will include a pub crawl for the first time.
Rob McCoury, president of DelFest, and Chris Harris of Rainmaker Music Management visited several area pubs and eateries to make plans for the crawl, which will culminate with a free concert downtown by the Davisson Brothers.
The DelFest bluegrass and Americana music festival takes place annually on Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
The four days of music will take place May 26-29 with headliners including Tyler Childers, Sam Bush and Robert Earl Keen and daily performances by The Del McCoury Band.
"It feels great to be coming back," said Rob McCoury, the musician son of Del McCoury, the festival's namesake. "It's been three years. It will be here before we know it and we're excited. Dad and mom and the whole family is doing well. Dad's chomping at the bit to get back to Cumberland."
Many of the artists begin arriving Monday of DelFest week to take part in the DelFest Academy teaching workshops, which will run May 23-25.
Although plans are still being ironed out, the pub crawl is planned for May 24 and will feature numerous DelFest musicians leading a parade to the various establishments downtown. The participants so far are Mezzos, Niners, City Lights, Baltimore Street Grill and Corner Tavern & Cafe. The event is planed for 5-7 p.m. with the crawl culminating in a free concert by the Davisson Brothers on an outside stage set up beside the Corner Tavern on Centre Street.
"We are going to do a pub crawl on that Tuesday night," said Stan Strickland, Del's manager, by phone. "We are still working out how we will do it but musicians will lead us from place to place.
"This is not an accident to say let's just do something downtown. Over the last few years we really took a look at our relationships and how we can do more. We have good relationships with the downtown businesses and with Mayor Ray Morriss. We just feel like we want to do more for the downtown," said Strickland.
"We are trying to get some of the folks out of the fairgrounds and get downtown to see what they're missing," said Rob McCoury.
"It will also feature a free street concert for the whole community. It will be in the street but with stage and lights featuring the Davisson Brothers," said Strickland. "We want something for the families as well the people can bring their kids to."
In addition to supporting the downtown, Strickland said the concert is a way to recognize the contribution of West Virginia by presenting the Davisson Brothers, who are from the Clarksburg-Fairmont area.
"The McCourys are all about giving back and saying thank you to everyone," said Strickland.
This year's DelFest will feature a one-time-only show with Tyler Childers backed by The Travelin' McCourys. Other performers scheduled include Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, Michael Cleveland, Anders Osbourne and Jackie Greene, The Hot Club of Cowtown, Sierra Hull, Steve Plotz and Leftover Salmon.
For more information, including ticket availability, visit DelFest.com.
