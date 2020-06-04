DelFest reschedule decision expected next week

CUMBERLAND — DelFest officials are expected to make a final decision next week on the possibility of holding a festival sometime this year.
The family of Del McCoury announced on April 1 that the popular bluegrass and Americana music festival held each year on Memorial Day weekend wouldn't be held as scheduled due to coronavirus concerns.
Ronnie and Rob McCoury, Del's sons, issued a statement last week on the festival. They said it's "hard" to make a decision knowing it impacts so many people.
"It’s clear through the comments (online) ... most of you think that the most likely scenario is for DelFest to come back in 2021," the statement read. "We haven’t officially let go of the idea of a late Summer 2020 festival, though we know it would take a miracle for that to happen. We appreciate your patience as we have waited things out, but it’s time to make a decision. On June 10, we will meet with state, regional and local officials, and then use their recommendations to make the best decision for the fans and the community, which we will share with you immediately."
The remarks were published on the festival's official website, DelFest.com. The site includes a link for anyone seeking a ticket refund from the event.
This year would be the 13th DelFest. The annual four-day event, which was set for May 21-24, is held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The McCourys broadcast "DelFest at Home" that weekend to allow fans to enjoy sets from past festivals.
DelFest is the single largest tourist event held annually in Allegany County, bringing nearly 30,000 people to the region the week of the event.
