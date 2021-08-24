CUMBERLAND — DelFest organizers will require all adult attendees show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the festival next month.
“We are committed to staging a safe and successful 2021 festival to support the recovery of America’s live entertainment industry, local Allegany County businesses and non-profit organizations who benefit from our annual DelFest Foundation grants,” said a letter attributed to Rob and Ronnie McCoury posted to the DelFest website. “To move forward with a safe event, after consideration and consultation with medical experts and public officials, we have decided to require all adults who attend (or support the Festival on-site) to be vaccinated, with testing available for minors.”
Normally held on Memorial Day weekend, the 13th annual DelFest was rescheduled for Sept. 23-26 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was canceled last year.
The notice said the McCoury family insists on protecting the health and safety of everyone who attends the event at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Attendees are asked to bring proof of full vaccination (two weeks after last dose) for adults 18 and above to access the fairgrounds. Minors between 4 and 17 will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entry or proof of full vaccination. No test is required for children under 4.
Masking will be required in indoor spaces.
“We encourage you to spread out as much as possible and use your best judgment on masking in outdoor settings,” the McCourys wrote. “Outdoors and fresh air are safer, but if you can’t distance, please wear your mask.”
Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available across the festival site. Frequent hand washing and sanitizing is encouraged.
“We are providing more open space at the stages and encourage you to spread out. We are also adding a video screen and speakers in front of the fairgrounds grandstand, adding cushions to provide seating guidance and comfort, and ask that you not gather at the front of the stage,” according to the McCourys. “In the campground, please be respectful of your neighbors and keep each other safe.”
In addition to daily performances by the Del McCoury Band, other acts include the Old Crow Medicine Show, Sam Bush, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Bela Fleck and Railroad Earth.
Visit DelFest.com for more details. Questions may also be emailed to covidcompliance@delfest.com.
