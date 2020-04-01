CUMBERLAND — DelFest will not be held Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Another casualty of the coronavirus outbreak, the popular four-day bluegrass and Americana musical festival is the single largest tourist event held annually in Allegany County.
The announcement came on DelFest.com, in a statement from Ronnie and Rob McCoury, sons of bluegrass great Del McCoury.
“Even a week ago, we thought it might be possible to hold the festival safely at the end of May, and now we have come to realize that holding an event at the end of May could risk the health of the attendees, artists, staff and community we hold so dear. At this time we can say with certainty that having the event on Memorial Day weekend is not a possibility.”
Plans were to hold the 13th annual festival May 21-24. The McCoury family, and manager Stan Strickland, had indicated in mid-March they may wait until early May to make a decision. However, the fluidity of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak has made planning difficult.
“Even three weeks ago it would’ve been impossible to imagine the place we now find ourselves in,” wrote the McCourys, who also play in the Del McCoury Band. “We’ve watched — as have all of you — as the reports have changed daily. We’ve wrestled with where DelFest fits into the grand scheme of things, but so many of you have asked that we take our time and remember what this festival means to all of us.”
More than 30 bands perform at DelFest each year with the Old Crowe Medicine Show, Punch Brothers, Sam Bush and Billy Strings among the performers set for the May event.
Rob and Ronnie said they are considering options for rescheduling the event. “We are currently looking into the possibility of moving it later this summer or postponing until 2021, and will have more information about that soon. We are asking you to hang in there with us while we put these plans in place. Once we have a final decision, we will let you know how that impacts your tickets, and what the options are.”
Festivalgoers who are seeking a more immediate refund can visit DelFest.com where a service link is set up.
“Over the years, our family has come to truly understand that DelFest belongs to the fans, the community and the artists who have made it so special, so we take any decision to postpone very seriously. So many of you have said this is your annual get-together with family and friends from across the country, military families plan their leaves together, kids meet up with other kids who’ve grown up with the festival, etc.
“We also can’t overlook that it’s vitally important to the economy of Western Maryland. With all of this in mind, we have acted on the advice of many trusted counselors and taken the time to review all options.
“We want to thank you for all the prayers and well wishes you’ve sent our family’s way. They are very much appreciated and needed. Dad, Mom, and all of our family are healthy and safe, and we send our prayers back to each of your homes.”
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.