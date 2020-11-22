FROSTBURG — Delmock Technologies, Inc. has announced the opening of a Western Maryland branch on the campus of Frostburg State University.
“With the opening of this office, Delmock has demonstrated its commitment to assist Allegany County in its quest to refuel the Western Maryland region’s economic engine, and to facilitate re-engagement of the community at-large,” read a media release issued by the company. “DTI will play a critical role in how it educates and trains a pipeline of workers with digital and technology skills necessary to support the Advanced Technology Center in Frostburg.”
DTI supports the Connected & Automated Vehicle Working Group, which includes the technology center, one of 13 public and private partnerships and pilot programs underway or planned across the state. The Maryland Department of Transportation is the central point of coordination for the development and deployment of emerging CAV technologies in Maryland. Our experts are working with industry stakeholders at ATC to actively pursue strategies to build a scalable, partner-driven facility for workforce development, testing, and education for connected and automated vehicles technologies.
“Through this partnership individuals will attain variety of support training including on-the-job training; customized training; incumbent worker training; registered apprenticeship programs, industry-recognized apprenticeship programs, and pre-apprenticeship programs; other work-based learning activities to create a thriving, self-sustaining IT workforce, said Winston Delattiboudere, Delmock’s president and CEO.
Delmock will support the IT/cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, and transportation sectors to upskill its present workforce and train a new generation of workers to build a pipeline for Western Maryland’s future workforce. DTI is well on its way to generating over a dozen well-paying new IT positions.
