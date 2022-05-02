CUMBERLAND, Md. — Demolition of the former Allegany High School got underway Monday, bringing the end closer for one of Maryland’s oldest school buildings.
Construction of the Sedgwick Street school began in 1925, with students first attending in 1926. The razing of the school, gym and auditorium will mark the end of an institution that was a focal point of the Cumberland community for 93 years, with nearly 150,000 students passing through its halls.
A crew from Demolition Services Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, worked Monday morning to raze a breezeway between the former shop and auditorium. The company submitted a bid of $677,611 for the demolition project, and Allegany County officials were able to secure $2 million in state grants for the prep work, including asbestos removal, and demolition.
With the former school being owned by Allegany County and the construction of a new $55 million Allegany High on Haystack Mountain in 2018, officials decided the best course of action was to tear down the old school.
Michael Thompson, a photographer and 1999 graduate of Allegany, has been documenting the school’s history for a coffee table book.
“A lot of people call it an anchor of the community,” said Thompson. “A lot of people are super attached to that building. Anything that went on at the school — sporting, dances, anything — it was a major part of people’s lives.”
Jake Shade, county commission president, said the demolition work should be finished by summer, then he hopes to find a developer to turn the site into a subdivision of single-family homes.
The building’s concrete facade was removed prior to demolition and placed into storage by the city of Cumberland. The facade consists of about 80 pieces — some with ornate design work — and the parts were numbered for reassembly.
The portion of the facade with the school’s name will be used at the new school. The city is accepting request for proposals for use of the other pieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.