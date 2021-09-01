CUMBERLAND — County officials say the demolition of the former Allegany High School on Sedgwick Street could begin before the end of the year.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said the interior prep work, which included extensive asbestos removal, is complete. The cost of the preparation and remediation was $1 million.
Bennett said the next step is to select who will raze the former school.
“We hope to begin demolition during the late fall to winter, but we have not bid this job yet,” Bennett said. “So we don’t yet have either the exact timing or know who the contractor would be (to perform the demolition).”
The former Allegany High School, built between 1925 and 1926, was shuttered after a new $55 million Allegany High was constructed on Haystack Mountain and opened in August of 2018.
“There are actually some sports teams playing (on the fields at the old school) through the fall, so after that they will start demolition,” Jake Shade, county commissioner, said. “We hope it will be in November.”
The former school suffered major vandalism since its doors were closed in 2018.
“We were able to secure a $2 million grant from the state of Maryland’s Strategic Demolition Fund,” Shade said. “The fund is $8 million, so we got a quarter of the whole state allocation for the school demolition. We think the demolition could take up to six months.”
County officials’ future plans are to transfer the property to a developer, once the demolition is complete, to create a subdivision of single-family homes at the site.
Meanwhile, events to celebrate the school’s rich history are being planned for next summer.
During a meeting of the county commissioners on Thursday, a grant for $3,000 was approved for Allegany teacher Brian White and the students in his Historical Research Methods class for an exhibit on the school’s history they are putting together.
The exhibit will part of a month-long expo in July 2022 on the history of Allegany High School, which will include activities at the Allegany Museum, Canal Place and the Allegany Arts Council on Centre Street.
The activities will also feature fine art photographer Michael Thompson’s upcoming Fade to Blue book and photo display. Thompson’s exhibit will be at the Allegany Arts Council from July 2-30 while White’s display will be in the ballroom of the Allegany Museum, also for the entire month. Both exhibitions will have a reception on July 9.
“It’s all related under one umbrella,” Thompson said. “My exhibition will be up on the wall for the whole month. We’re doing a reception for both exhibits on July 9. Then we have already booked Canal Place (parade grounds) for a big celebration to cap off the day. It will feature live entertainment and vendors.”
“We will have a major Allegany celebration, you could say; the ultimate Allegany High School reunion,” White said. “We have the Canal Place grounds reserved so Allegany alumni can come enjoy this very big party.”
White said the idea for the exhibit by his class came when Thompson said he has been given more memorabilia than he had space for.
“Mike started telling me about all this memorabilia he has been getting,” White said. “I said, let’s expand what you have done and create a totally separate exhibit of the history of Allegany High School. It’s going to be a really exciting event.”
Anyone wishing to donate memorabilia or mementos for the exhibits can bring them to a drop off at the Allegany Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 11.
