BARTON — Three people were arrested on drug possession charges following separate traffic stops by Allegany County sheriff's deputies Tuesday.
The Allegany County Sheriff's Office said Anthony Wayne Amoruso, 26, of Westernport, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) following a traffic stop on state Route 36 near Barton around 7:30 p.m.
He was later released on personal recognizance after a bond hearing.
Just before 8 p.m. on Route 36 in Westernport, deputies arrested Brandi Michelle Morris, 26, of Barton, and Marquis Montel Harris, 25, of Keyser, West Virginia, after allegedly finding six grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle.
Both were charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession of marijuana and possession of CDS paraphernalia and released on recognizance after bond hearings.
Police said K9 Suma alerted to the presence of drugs in both vehicles.
