BARTON — Two people were arrested on drug charges Friday and more arrests were expected following an investigation by Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies in Barton.
Lorien Jade Brow, 20, of Frostburg, and Joshua Samuel Morales, 20, of Lonaconing, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, not marijuana.
The sheriff's office said deputies were initially sent to the 19000 block of Legislative Road to investigate a report of several people chasing someone. They found people arguing, which later led to a vehicle search and the arrests.
Deputies served a search warrant at a home in the area around 1 a.m. Saturday, and said arrests were pending after findings there.
Morales was released from custody after posting $1,500 bond. Brow was released on personal recognizance.
