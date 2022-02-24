WESTERNPORT — A special police initiative in response to complaints and problems in the Westernport area has resulted in several arrests, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested Cori Shayn Hudson at a Rock Street residence on a fugitive warrant from Mineral County, West Virginia, and Charity Hudson was arrested on a charge of obstructing and hindering police.
Deputies also filed additional charges when Cori Hudson was found in possession of suspected methamphetamines, suspected fentanyl and a sum of cash and a charge of controlled dangerous substance possession in a place of confinement.
On Sunday, deputies arrested Lucas Earl Shoemaker on charges of possession of fentanyl, fleeing on foot and traffic violations following a traffic stop on Vine Street.
The sheriff's office also reported the Feb. 16 arrest of Gregory Allen Boggs Jr. on two warrants. Police said Boggs was found hiding in a storage shed at a residence on Vine Street.
Boggs remained jailed Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his next court appearances.
The sheriff's office reported it would continue to be proactive in the Westernport area where additional leads were developed through the special enforcement initiative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.