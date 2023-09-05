LAVALE — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two women who stole 124 items valued at more than $9,300 from Ulta Beauty at the Country Club Mall.
The thefts occurred Aug. 29 around noon, police said, and the stolen items included men’s and women’s fragrances and a nail color product. All the items were removed from shelves and put into bags.
Deputies said the first suspect was a Black woman with black hair who was wearing a long-sleeve jacket, black pants and white and gray tennis shoes. She was carrying a black tote bag.
The second suspect was a Black woman with black hair, black framed glasses, a blue hat with white symbols, black zipped jacket, blue crop top, blue leggings, white medium-sized sock and white shoes. She was carrying a white tote bag and pink tote bag and may have been wearing a wig.
The women fled in a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro with Virginia registration TNK5512.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy First Class Plummer at 301-268-3751 or aplummer@alleganygov.org.
